17 people who work in wedding venues share the story of their most disastrous shift.

While we often here about "Bridezillas," Mother-in-laws showing up in white lace gowns, or drunken Best Man speeches that cross one too many lines, it's rare to hear a tale of cursed wedding from the staff's point of view...

So, when a Reddit user asked people who work at wedding venues, "what's the most disastrous wedding you've seen?" people in the wedding business were ready to share the craziest ceremonies and receptions they've ever witnessed during a shift.

1.

I was working as a pastry chef at a country club at one point. Our menu is set options, but we can obviously make adjustments for allergies, dietary restrictions, ect. Thing is, bride wasn't the brightest, and didn't inform us that her future in-laws and husband's family kept kosher. She apparently assumed she could just tell us day of.