17 people who work in wedding venues share the story of their most disastrous shift.

So, when a Reddit user asked people who work at wedding venues, "what's the most disastrous wedding you've seen?" people in the wedding business were ready to share the craziest ceremonies and receptions they've ever witnessed during a shift.
I was working as a pastry chef at a country club at one point. Our menu is set options, but we can obviously make adjustments for allergies, dietary restrictions, ect. Thing is, bride wasn't the brightest, and didn't inform us that her future in-laws and husband's family kept kosher. She apparently assumed she could just tell us day of.
Everything that was made that day minus the deserts and vegetarian/kids option (which was mac and cheese) had bacon, prosciutto, shellfish and one of the mains swordfish. We had to scramble to make 100-ish servings of mac and cheese just so these people could eat something.