17 people who work with kids share the most unreasonable request a parent ever made.

Working with children can be an incredibly rewarding and hilarious experience, but the parents of those adorable children can turn an otherwise dream gig into a gluten-free Cheerio-sprinkled nightmare of condascending complaints...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Teachers/babysitters/camp counselors etc, what are the most unreasonable things parents have asked you to do for their precious muffin?" people who work with kids were ready to share horror stories from the job.

1.

One mom threatened to yank her daughter out of the school if she were not given the vocal solo "O Holy Night" during the annual Christmas concert (a situation I described here some time ago).