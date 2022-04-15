17 people who work with kids share the most unreasonable request a parent ever made.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Teachers/babysitters/camp counselors etc, what are the most unreasonable things parents have asked you to do for their precious muffin?" people who work with kids were ready to share horror stories from the job.
One mom threatened to yank her daughter out of the school if she were not given the vocal solo "O Holy Night" during the annual Christmas concert (a situation I described here some time ago).
The daughter had made clear to teaching staff and peers that she did not want to do the solo and that she didn't have the appropriate voice for it. Still, her Mom tried to force the faculty into submitting to her will so that her daughter "could have the recognition she deserved." - Back2Bach