17 people who have worked in food service and retail debate which job is worse.

Anyone who has worked in a field that requires you to smile and nod while a customer roasts your entire existence into shreds because their salad dressing was supposed to be on the side tends to find a kindred spirit in retail employees.

Customer service jobs can serve up a special sort of nightmare for staff as each shift is like a game of Routlette in whether or not you'll cry in the bathroom with a plate of cold fries. Working for tips can turn otherwise stable people into vultures on the hunt for a table of big spenders, but at least you usually can go home with some cash.

In retail, instead of earning tips after a busy shift, you just go home with the same wage you would've earned for a slow shift, a product someone returned that can't be sold again (if you're lucky), and a uniform covered in whatever the store sells. Shout out to anyone who has tried (and failed) to scrub the scent of their workplace out of their hair until they just surrender to being "onion girl" sandwich artist forever.