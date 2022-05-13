17 retail employees vent about the most entitled customer they ever witnessed.

So, when a Reddit user asked retail employees of the internet to air out their grievances by answering, "What is your trump story for worst customer ever?" people were ready to vent about the workplace interaction that still wakes them up at 3 AM in a cold sweat long after they've quit.
The customer who took a sh*t in one of my fitting rooms and then wiped his a*s with a $125 Polo Ralph Lauren shirt. Nothing more needs to be said. - Redkiteflying
As a 16 year old I worked at a Hechinger Hardware store return desk - this was a couple of decades ago. At the return counter we stood under a soul-sucking sign that stated in bold letters that if the customer was not satisfied with their purchase FOR ANY REASON we would exchange or refund the price of the item.