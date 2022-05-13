17 retail employees vent about the most entitled customer they ever witnessed.

Working in retail can be an extreme sport in testing your faith in humanity, patience, and ability to smile and nod while an entitled demon of a customer demands to speak to the manager...

So, when a Reddit user asked retail employees of the internet to air out their grievances by answering, "What is your trump story for worst customer ever?" people were ready to vent about the workplace interaction that still wakes them up at 3 AM in a cold sweat long after they've quit.

1.

The customer who took a sh*t in one of my fitting rooms and then wiped his a*s with a $125 Polo Ralph Lauren shirt. Nothing more needs to be said. - Redkiteflying

2.