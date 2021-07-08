17 retail workers share the craziest excuse a customer gave to return something.

Customers who demand to speak to a manager because a waitress isn't smiling at them enough, people who try to return their free side of ranch dressing because it took too long to arrive, or the table who insists on splitting a check on fourteen different cards during a rush and then refusing to tip--working in customer service can be a true test in patience and faith in humanity.
While there are plenty of ways that customers can be almost impressively dumb, rude or just plain wrong, one of the most fascinating social experiments is working the cash register for returns. No, ma'am, you can't return a package of frozen meat from a decade ago even if you have a receipt. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the craziest reason a customer has given you for refunding the product you were selling?"
One time we had a guy try to return a camp toilet/potty thing claiming it had collapsed after it had been used. They're not really stable things, essentially a heavy duty garbage bag splayed over an aluminium frame. He brought it back for us in a bigger garbage bag for us to check out, still full judging from the smell.
We didn't know what to do. No one was going to be checking inside that bag. So the manager at the time refunded him just to get him out of there, on the condition he disposed of the bag himself. He kept trying to put the bag up on the counter and open it up so we could see. So gross! - TitanicEuphemism