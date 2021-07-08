17 retail workers share the craziest excuse a customer gave to return something.

Anyone who has ever worked in retail or the service industry is familiar with the power of a "Karen."

Customers who demand to speak to a manager because a waitress isn't smiling at them enough, people who try to return their free side of ranch dressing because it took too long to arrive, or the table who insists on splitting a check on fourteen different cards during a rush and then refusing to tip--working in customer service can be a true test in patience and faith in humanity.

While there are plenty of ways that customers can be almost impressively dumb, rude or just plain wrong, one of the most fascinating social experiments is working the cash register for returns. No, ma'am, you can't return a package of frozen meat from a decade ago even if you have a receipt. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the craziest reason a customer has given you for refunding the product you were selling?"

1.