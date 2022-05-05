17 teachers share the best way they secretly got revenge on an obnoxious student.

Being a teacher can be an exhausting, underpaid, yet highly rewarding grind sprinkled with the occasional problematic student or entitled parent...

So, when a Reddit user asked teachers and professors, "how did you secretly get back at 'that kid?'" educators everywhere were ready to share the story of how they got revenge on a difficult student.

1.

When a student is being a smart a*s I ask them to continue to specify what they mean and calmly point out the flaws and challenge them with counter points. The students always get more frustrated with themselves because they can't upset me. It's perfect. - ema1237

2.