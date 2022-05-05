17 teachers share the best way they secretly got revenge on an obnoxious student.

So, when a Reddit user asked teachers and professors, "how did you secretly get back at 'that kid?'" educators everywhere were ready to share the story of how they got revenge on a difficult student.
When a student is being a smart a*s I ask them to continue to specify what they mean and calmly point out the flaws and challenge them with counter points. The students always get more frustrated with themselves because they can't upset me. It's perfect. - ema1237
I gave a student a passing grade even though he was just below a D-minus. He was sort of a smart ass but one day he got after another student for being mean to a girl. He approached me at the end of the year in disbelief and thanked me.