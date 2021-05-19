17 teachers share the funny family secrets they learned because a student told them.

Children don't exactly have a solid grasp on what is and isn't "oversharing..."

Telling their first grade teacher all about how much their dad hates their mom's new boyfriend might seem like a perfectly normal craft time conversation to a seven-year-old, but it can be hilariously awkward for teachers sometimes. Blurting out family secrets or the deep details of holiday drama comes naturally to kids considering social norms, boundaries or "filters," are skills that take some time to develop. There's nothing quite like the awkwardness of a parent-teacher conference with the mom of the student who brought in her Nuva Ring for show and tell.

So, when a Reddit user asked teachers, "what is something hilarious that you've learned about a parent through a student blabbering on?" educators everywhere were ready to reveal the funny family secrets they uncovered because of a gossipy, loose-lipped kid.

1.