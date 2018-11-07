17 teachers share their juiciest NSFW stories. Leave your thongs at home.

Being a teacher is truly the lord's work.

They're underpaid, overworked, and responsible for educating the future generation on everything from algebra to sex to ethics to physical exercise. They're responsible for the safety and well-being of children and teenagers every day. Now, they have even more pressure with most students having a cell phone, social media, and all of humanity's knowledge readily accessible through the internet. A good teacher will be remembered forever, especially if they teach you something about life. (Shout out to my high school theater teacher who taught us "life sucks unless you're independently wealthy)." For all the work that they do, teachers deserve a good laugh every now and then too.

In a recent Reddit thread, teachers were asked, "whats your most NSFW story from your work place?" and some of these stories would definitely get you at least a detention.

1. Look away!

2. This is...animal abuse?