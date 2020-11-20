Therapists dedicate their life's work to helping others, but sometimes the people they're trying to help end up teaching them a valuable lesson or two...Therapists, psychologists, or anyone who works in life-coaching or advice are used to being the ones offering the words of wisdom. It can be a pleasant surprise, though, when a patient or a client can teach an expert a new life approach, coping mechanism, or just a fun fact or new hobby. The therapist-client relationship can sometimes be awkward as a patient as you're expected to divulge all your personal and raw information to a person you know pretty much nothing about, but when the experience has a moment where it's mutually beneficial it can be a pleasant surprise. Of course, even if a patient teaches a therapist a whole lot, they usually have to keep it professional and not reveal that information as they are being paid for their expertise. It might not be the best look to tell the client you're giving career advice to that they just taught you about the wonderful world of LinkedIn...So, when a Reddit user asked, "Therapists, what’s something that a client has taught YOU (unknowingly) that you still treasure?" therapists were ready to share.1. In general - that humans can experience an incredible amount of trauma, loss, overall suffering and not only continue to exist, but continue to find meaning and even contentment in their lives. It's helped me to re-frame my own trauma in a more helpful way and also made me less fearful of what my future may hold - recognizing that we can tolerate much, much more than we think we can. - SirSirSirplzsitdown 2. Just today someone said to me, “I tell myself all the time ‘if I can stay sober for the next 30 minutes I’m going to make it’. Sometimes I have to tell myself that more than once, but I make it every time”. It really got to me today, that little saying has so much meaning behind it for so many things. It put in perspective for me that dealing with certain issues is a minute by minute thing, but I can make it no matter what. - schweinerneer13 3. I work with college students (freshman all the way through final years of PhD programs, med school, etc.) I’m amazed by their constant desire for knowledge. 18yo and 40yo, it doesn’t matter. There is an information lust in all of them. It makes me more passionate about my field and I go to trainings and conferences thrilled to learn thanks to them. It’s incredible. The difference in my mental state from working outpatient to working exclusively with the student population is amazing. They’ve saved my career. - gore_schach 4. Without exception I learn from every single one of my clients. I’ve learned that 12-year-olds can think and talk with the wisdom of an 80-year-old and you can be in your 60s and have lived with stunting trauma for decades. I’ve learned that life can beat someone every which way and give them the shittiest deck of cards and they still find things that make them smile. By far though, the number one thing I’ve learned that clients across demographics including religion, nationality, s.e.s., age and gender desire is connection, which usually boils down to being seen, heard, validated and understood. It is a universal need and/or want to feel connected (yes, even you, self-proclaimed ultra introvert who never needed nobody) - InterStellarPnut 5. My teenage clients are how I learned about Reddit! - TeddyMonster9 6. How to let go, over and over again, of people I care about. So many years of intensely relating, and giving, and letting go. I treasure the gift of being in the place to learn that lesson. It has helped me be a better friend and family member to not hold on so tight. - maximumrelief 7. A patient (10yrs old) stole his divorced mother's cellphone to call me and asked who i was having dinner with (i was alone) and idk why but i replied that i was with my family and he said '' im having dinner alone but its ok'' i asked him if i could help him with something and he said he was making dinner and wanted to talk with someone, we chatted about our next round of' 'uno' for 2 mins and then he said he needed to go. I ve never felt alone since - MrPsychoanalyst 8. Speech therapist so not a psych. But did learn sometimes the things that worry you as a therapist, don't worry the client, and if they're not worried you shouldn't be worried because you're there to help them, not impose on them. - tartankaboosemoose 9. A foster parent recently said, “He’s in the ring fighting, and the opponent is himself. And all the people supporting him don’t even see what he’s battling against. He’s his own worst enemy.” It hit me in the feels because I do the same dang thing. I want to make it slightly more poetic and make it into a wall hanging/poster of some kind. - subpergol 10. I had a client who was diagnosed with anxiety and depression. He is 15 and refused to take medication for it. His Grandmother came to stay with him from India and together they began meditating. My first session with him was two weeks after his grandmother came. He was in such a bad place. He wasn't eating and was having panic attacks. He was adamant about not taking medicine despite his bad state. I helped him a little through CBT, but it was the meditation that was helping him.Over the next six weeks that I worked with him, it was amazing to see this young man come back to life. He started to show interest in doing things again and you could see the life return to his eyes. At the last few sessions he was laughing and his mother was saying that she has not seen that side of in in over a year. I have heard about meditation helping people with depression and anxiety, but I was a skeptic. This client showed me just how powerful meditation is. - GirlNCharge 11. When talking about two people being in a relationship, a child I was working with described it as 1+1=2. Changed the perspective of "my other half" or looking at two people in a relationship as whole. I now use two distinct wholes (1 person), who choose to come together as two. - alliecousins 12. That everyone suffers in some way or another. The circumstances leading up to the suffering are different but the underlying emotional pain is the same. You can’t compare circumstances with others and this comparison often leads to more misery. But you can connect with people by sitting with their suffering. - princesszelda14 13. Not a therapist but a guy at AA, after being called an idiot, said "hey fella, just cuz I don't know the steps to your dance, doesn't mean I don't got rhythm". - Rusty_Shackleford 14. Human beings are shockingly determined & resilient, even if it's not in the direction you'd expect. No one wakes up & decides "I'm gonna go kick puppies today!" People are as*holes by design- someone taught them this behavior is ok somehow, & sometimes it was through pain. Find that core, & you can find empathy for almost anyone. If you can feel empathy for someone, then you might just be able to speak with & connect with them. - wontwasteme 15. Something I inadvertently taught my therapist is when I'm really struggling to start my day, I divide it up into "quest objectives" ala video games. ie "Shower, Breakfast and dress" "Get to work on time" "Complete at least three briefs today" and so on and so forth. It really helps me set short term goals for getting through the day. She told me she has subsequently used this method with other clients and it's worked well. - GlyphCreep 16. I’m a mental health therapist in a high school. One of my clients has CP and has almost no mobility. She taught me to stop treating doing things for myself as a chore (making a meal, exercise, housework etc) because I’m lucky that my body allows me to take care of myself. - AyyooLindseyy 17. My folks with schizophrenia have taught me the power of truthful, compassionate response - a real speaking from the heart. Even if a person is psychotic, they know bullsh*t when they hear it, and they know if you don't care. - coffeephreak