Betty White, icon, actress, dancer, and pioneer of early television, turns 100-years-old on January 17th, 2022 and fans (AKA everyone on this planet) can't handle the stress of seeing her name trending on Twitter...

When celebrities start trending on Twitter with thousands of tweets being fired off mentioning their name, it usually means they've done something amazing, they've died, or they've done something tone deaf and horrible and are in the process of getting canceled. When someone who is universally beloved and about to turn 100-years-old trends on Twitter, though, all of our heart rates rapidly increase.