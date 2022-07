Unfortunately teleportation hasn't been invented yet and if we want to quickly travel across the globe, we have no choice but to endure the torturous slog of flying...

Navigating through security, arriving to the gate on time, cursing the people who stand up the second the plane lands. So, if you could use some online healing through venting about the torture that is flying right now, here are the funniest tweets we could find from people who are taking the train next time.

Um, are you sure, Delta?

1.