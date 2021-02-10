17 waiters share the most awkward thing they overheard a customer say.

Working in a restaurant often comes with watching people fall in love, celebrate major life moments, or create fond memories with family and friends, but sometimes you also have to witness breakups, wild fights, or ridiculously awkward exchanges...

There's more to serving than just taking orders and running food, and juggling every table's needs while also creating a fun and friendly atmosphere can be difficult when table 3 won't stop discussing their graphic dessert-related bedroom plans whenever you refill their water. The professional method suggests you just avoid acknowledging any conversation that wasn't meant for your ears, but it can be hard to ignore sometimes when customers insist on loudly discussing highly personal subjects whenever you're in earshot. Then, of course, there's the reverse situation when you've been a customer and not realized the conversation has gone off the rails and now the bartender knows the entire story of your boss' scandalous office affair.

So, when a Reddit user asked servers, "What is the most awkward thing you've heard when walking up to a table?" people who have some horror stories from working the floor were ready to share.