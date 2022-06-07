17 wedding photographers share what happened in the shot they can't show the couple.

Between the getting ready shots, the "first look," the walk down the aisle, vows, speeches, and first dance--the pressure to capture every romantic and beautiful moment of a wedding can be a lot for a photographer to take on...

So, when a Reddit user asked wedding photographers of the internet, "Wedding photographers, "What's the shot you happened to catch that will never be released?" people who work in the wonderful world of the wedding industry were ready to reveal what went down in the photo that didn't make the album.

The groom was crying so hard at the wedding that during his vows he had 2 inches of snot drip from his nose. - troubleshootsback

I shot a wedding last July and I was present when the bride and groom read private vows to each other. The moment was very intimate and emotional, and I'll never share it publicly. - dakeyjake

