17 wedding photographers share what happened in the shot they can't show the couple.

So, when a Reddit user asked wedding photographers of the internet, "Wedding photographers, "What's the shot you happened to catch that will never be released?" people who work in the wonderful world of the wedding industry were ready to reveal what went down in the photo that didn't make the album.
The groom was crying so hard at the wedding that during his vows he had 2 inches of snot drip from his nose. - troubleshootsback
I shot a wedding last July and I was present when the bride and groom read private vows to each other. The moment was very intimate and emotional, and I'll never share it publicly. - dakeyjake
While tossing the bouquet, a young Bride's breast was bared when her sleeveless dress slipped. I never revealed that image to the bride and destroyed all of the digital copies. - mortsentle