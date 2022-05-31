17 wedding photographers share the signs they notice when a marriage is doomed.

Being a wedding photographer isn't always beautiful sunsets, floral arrangements, romantic poses, and capturing couples on one of their happiest days...

So, when a Reddit user asked wedding photographers of the internet, "what was the sign that 'this' marriage is going to fail?" people who work in the infamous wedding industry were ready to share their stories of absolutely cursed photoshoots from nuptial nightmares. Note: don't invite someone to your wedding if there's a possibility you're going to need to photoshop them out of every memory later.

1.

The bride was a total bridezilla. The groom did whatever she said. This is going to build resentment. - Creepyphotographer

2.

The groom passed out twice. Divorced in less than a year. - marrieditguy

3.