17 wedding photographers share the signs they notice when a marriage is doomed.

So, when a Reddit user asked wedding photographers of the internet, "what was the sign that 'this' marriage is going to fail?" people who work in the infamous wedding industry were ready to share their stories of absolutely cursed photoshoots from nuptial nightmares. Note: don't invite someone to your wedding if there's a possibility you're going to need to photoshop them out of every memory later.
The bride was a total bridezilla. The groom did whatever she said. This is going to build resentment. - Creepyphotographer
The groom passed out twice. Divorced in less than a year. - marrieditguy
The bride acting like the center of attention, that's to be expected, honestly it's more her day than the groom's. However, when 90% of the reception is her NOT with him, but with her family and friends and his mom isn't even allowed to sit at the head table with her family and friends you can probably measure the time between that reception and divorce using a stopwatch. - GreatJanitor