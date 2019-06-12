17 "why do dads" jokes to roast your dad in time for Father's Day.

Being a parent is tough. Between all the multi-tasking, scheduling, lack of sleep and overall chaos, it's important to laugh at yourself sometimes.

With father's day right around the corner, it's time to celebrate all things dad. Dads are easy targets for jokes in the family because, well, dads can be so silly sometimes. Why do dads lose it when anyone goes near a thermostat? When you become a father do they give you a secret guidebook about what temperature every room should be? For an entire group that's so concerned about temperature you'd think there would be more "Dads Fighting Climate Change" organizations.

Grab your favorite dad and enjoy this list of "why do dads" jokes. He's guaranteed to follow at least one of these dad codes...

1. "Back in my day we used maps."

Why do dads think they can out smart a gps — sean (@SeanRauchut) October 8, 2017

2. Dads never make it to the end of the movie.