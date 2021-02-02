18 Americans share their biggest 'WTF moments' while traveling through Europe.

Americans regularly flock to Europe for vacations, but there's a lot more that European countries have to offer than the stereotypes or popular tourist traps associated with them. Expecting locals to act a certain way, eat certain foods, or constantly be smoking cigarettes at a cafe in a beret drinking midday wine just because you're in Paris can be a dangerous path. Don't be an "Emily in Paris," in Paris, Emily.
Still, being open to new cultures and experiences can come with some pleasant or shocking surprises. So, when a recent Reddit user asked, "Americans who visited Europe, what was your biggest WTF moment?" people were ready to share the surprising and perplexing things they discovered while traveling through Europe.
In Greece in the eastern Peloponnese where I saw a guy walk down to the end of a pier and throw an actual into the Aegean and pull out a wriggling octopus. Dude walked up the beach and handed it over the deck railing to a chef. - [deleted]