18 bartenders share the most messed up things they've overheard or witnessed at work.

Working in the service industry, especially when customers and "Karens" are emboldened by the power of extra-strength liquid courage 2-for-1 Margarita Mondays, can be a soul-crushing test of patience.

Cleaning up all kinds of bodily fluids, trying to accommodate bizarre requests, and being a therapist/relationship coach all while speed-pouring sugary cocktails with floral bitters and setting orange peels on fire isn't always a glamorous gig. Bartending can be a fun job for people who enjoy working nights, talking to strangers, and having flexible hours, but babysitting entitled adults screaming at you to "smile more" for twelve or more hours on your feet can make any otherwise calm person question their faith in humanity.

While most nights are standard shifts of shaking, stirring, panicking at the computer because table 20 is about to punch someone if they don't get their Diet Coke and cartwheeling out rainbows for a Bachelor Party only to be tipped 5% and a pack of condoms, some nights go down in history as "the night that Jessica got $500 to stuff a customer's nose with cherries."