18 bartenders share the craziest conversations they’ve overheard from drunk customers.

Bartenders are essentially unlicensed therapists and underpaid nannies.
They witness the horniest, angriest and thirstiest couples imaginable having Tinder dates, breaking up, having affairs, or trying to hook up in the bathroom. They've all been vomited on at least once, they sometimes get treated like a cocktail-stirring robot and every one of them has a story of having to smile while someone hits on them in the grossest way possible. As a bartender myself, I've seen everything from a woman throwing up all over her first date to watching a man spend three hundred dollars for a luxury cognac only to shoot it like Jameson and tell his friend, "that's the best scotch I've ever had."
Naturally, when a recent Reddit thread explored the question, "Bartenders of Reddit, what is the strangest conversation you've ever overheard because people assume sound doesn't travel over the bar?" the internet was happy to help. Everyone forgets it's only a two foot piece of wood that separates us--we can hear you and we can also see you sending those dick pics.
1. Yup, "starskys-hutch."
Even though we were busy, I clearly heard a women say to her friend, "Hey look, the bartender's really cute."
Friend: "No he's not!"
Response: "Oh yeah, you're right."
2. Oh my god, "colourtheera."
I bartended at a country club, and there was this one group of tennis-ladies that would always sit at the bar and get absolutely shitfaced on weeknights at our wine nights. They took a liking to our main bartender and kept calling him exotic (he’s Mexican), they would say how love his beard, would talk about their fav (not tennis related) positions, how they kept their nether-regions tidy, slip him their numbers, how shit their husbands were, etc. Gave me death glares every time I’d be bartending/bar backing with him lol
3. Classic, "dapineapple."
On Valentines day this year, we had a guest who accepted a face time from his girlfriend while his side-chick was with him at the bar. He angled the phone so his girlfriend wouldn't see the girl, but it was so obvious.
4. Awww, "IndiEstructibleProd."
Two businessmen having after work drinks on a Friday, where the conversation built up to one of the sweetest sentiments I've heard. At first the usual "Lemme tell ya, you're a good person. I love you man." Later on (still fairly basic): "Fuck the wives! Hey, you and me, we buy motorcycles!"
To finally this gem: "If a tornado were to blow you away... I would fly after you."
5. Yikes, "nickiscool88."
"I keep asking him to shoot it on my face, it's good for my skin! But he refuses, he says he doesn't want to disrespect me. But I'm literally begging!"
-I was washing glasses right in front of these two girls at my bar. It wasn't even like I was far away across the bar.
6. Worst job ever, "mildredthecat."
I overheard a woman who worked for a New Zealand online dating service, and was basically a profile censor... she described her job as being 80% cock pic removal, and had seen so many cocks she could divvy them up into a few distinct categories.
7. Yikes, "guitarstix."
"You wont come home with me because I have a stinky pussy sob sob" - Middle aged woman on a first date at like 7 O'Clock on a Wednesday. The guy was planning on going home with her until that i guess
8. Hmmm, "1whiteguy."
"you think they have those straws for sucking drinks in your butt here?"
9. Oh man, "Dyslexicfetus."
These three middle aged women (alone at the bar) discussing in excruciating detail their sexual fantasies, which seemed to include “sucking off a younger man.” I was 22 at the time. They obviously knew I could hear them but it was so awkward. I stood there cutting the hell out of lemons and limes.
10. Woah, "nooyork."
“I was sniffing on my sister in law’s panties while fucking my girlfriend”
11. We all have our "things," "Nuremburger29."
A woman at a corporate event was explaining to 3 male coworkers how she loves the thrill attained from coke being snorted off her ass
12. Oh no, "AvgWhiteMale_AMA."
Three girls were talking about some guy one of them was hooking up with. Apparently the night before, she’d puked all over his dick. Still boned. Got alllll the details I never wanted.
13. Was there a murder? "uncomfortablesmile."
Was at a bar with my friend and all we heard was "yeah he pissed me off so I ran him over." Still no idea what happened but I didn't want to inquire for obvious reasons
14. Aw, man, "youbetchamom."
I overheard a guy telling his friend that he was going to have sex with that bartender (pointing to me). He proceeded to say, “she might not be there, but I am still going to have sex with her.”
15. Truth, "bartefaen."
What happens a lot while working in bars is that you overhear small snippets of conversation that sound really weird taken out of context. Stuff like:
-
The best way to steal eggs is to pretend that they are something else..
-
The dogs wouldn't stand a chance against Bruce Springsteen in his prime...
-
I don't know if she can swim, but she bought sandals in the 90s...
I usually entertain myself making up stories about these conversations.
16. That's a good brother, "ThelWhitelWolf."
A customer is on the phone in the middle of the bar, not too crowded but a long bar. Guy couldn't have been more than 25. I go to help someone at the end of the bar and on my way back I overhear:
"No, I don't care! She's my sister, she is THIRTEEN and there is no reason she should be doing cocaine! At all!"
Gave him a few drinks on the house that night.
17. Important details, "dumbnew10."
A woman was planning her dog’s birthday party, and was debating which dogs to invite since some of the dogs didn’t get along with her dog.
18. Yup, "Littleredhoodlum"
I've heard discussions on if my boobs were real.
Listened to a couple in an open marriage and apparently bi sexual scout out the picking for the evening.
Listened to tons of people telling their SO that they were working late. One guy even met a date later.
Listened to a couple have a very intense whispered argument about custody. I assumed a kid. Turned out to be a cat.
Listened to a couple guys plan how to rob me.
Bartending was fun I miss it sometimes.