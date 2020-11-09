November is turning out to be a pretty decent month in the nightmare of chaos that has been 2020 so far...The drug maker, Pfizer, reported today that early results of the vaccine they've been working on for COVID-19 with German partner BioNTechare are 90% effective. The vaccine, which requires two doses, had an efficacy rate higher than 90% at seven days after the second dose, meaning protection against the Coronavirus is achieved 28 days after the first dose. 43,000 volunteers were given either two doses of the vaccine or a placebo, and data found that fewer than 10% of infections were in participants who had been given the vaccine while more than 90% of the cases were in volunteers who had been given the placebo.A 90% efficacy rate is much higher than expected if the trend continues, and The United States Food and Drug Administration has said it expects at least a 50% efficacy from any coronavirus vaccine. President Trump responded to the news today by tweeting to his 88.9 million followers:STOCK MARKET UP BIG, VACCINE COMING SOON. REPORT 90% EFFECTIVE. SUCH GREAT NEWS!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020 So, if you've been waiting patiently for a vaccine while wondering if you'll ever know what it's like to be in an indoor crowd of unmasked strangers spit-screaming and laughing ever again, here are the best Twitter reactions we could find to the news of vaccine progress.UPDATE: We are proud to announce, along with @BioNTech_Group, that our mRNA-based #vaccine candidate has, at an interim analysis, demonstrated initial evidence of efficacy against #COVID19 in participants without prior evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection.— Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) November 9, 2020 1.I guess I can stop perenium sunning now that we have a vaccine pic.twitter.com/26qoMTzOkT— Ramp Capital (@RampCapitalLLC) November 9, 2020 2. Twitter3. Twitter4. Twitter5. Twitter6. Twitter7. Twitter8. Twitter9. Twitter10. Twitter11. Twitter12. Twitter13.First Trump is out, now we could be getting a vaccine... November showing up to save 2020 like: pic.twitter.com/zpMIp307j6— Sami Rassam (@__SAMI_RASSAM__) November 9, 2020 14. Twitter15. Twitter16.Unfortunately, I accidentally bought stock in Pfizer Total Landscaping— wolf (@hungry_cap) November 9, 2020 17.Vaccine coming. Trump going. 2020 waning. We’re living in that horrible movie with the surprise, happy ending.— Richie Whitt (@richiewhitt) November 9, 2020 18.-Trump defeated-Biden Harris Elected-Vaccine found to be 90% effective-Markets around the world soaringLet’s keep focus and drive down the case rates and death rates. We’re almost there, we can get through 2020 folks I just know it 🥰— todd (@todd_j_cooper) November 9, 2020