18 bosses reveal the things their employees don't think they ever notice.

Even the most productive, rule-abiding workers cut some corners sometimes on the clock, but there are a few sneaky hacks and staff secrets that don't actually slip by the boss...

So, when a Reddit user asked bosses and managers of the internet, "what do your employees think you don't notice, but you really do?" leaders everywhere were ready to reveal some insider information on their workplaces. Warning: your boss knows that you prefer working from home so you can have hourly photo shoots with your dog.

1.

When they are really sick - newgatsbyfitness

2.

I have a live feed of the buildings CCTV in my office. My employees know this. Still caught them having sex on camera. - Minidooper

3.