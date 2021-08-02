18 chefs share the one rule of cooking that everyone should know.

We might all consider ourselves professionals when we're crushing the dinner party prep with our speedy knife work while watching "Masterchef," and sipping a chic wine, but real chefs would surely scoff at the salt levels.

Kitchen injuries, constantly sweating, dealing with a massive rush of tickets and annoying modifications from picky customers--being a chef is about much more than covering your arms with tattoos and impressing your relatives at Thanksgiving. While most chefs don't expect amateurs to keep up with their level of cooking, there are some hacks and tips for the kitchen that you don't have to go to culinary school to adopt into your routine. Above all else, always remember: the secret ingredient is butter.

So, when a Reddit user asked chefs, "what’s one rule of cooking amateurs need to know?" chefs were ready to share their expertise with home cooks everywhere. Enjoy!

1.