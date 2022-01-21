18 of the funniest hot takes on Miranda and Steve in the 'Sex and the City' reboot.

The "Sex and the City" reboot might be missing the beloved Samantha, but it certainly has enough to keep everyone trapped in a "what am I watching and why can't I look away" purgatory of designer shoes, luxury brunch, and "non-binary affairs."

With one husband dead and one husband deaf and divorced, the series hasn't been too kind to the men. While it seems most fans would be supportive of Miranda following her heart and pursuing a relationship with a non-binary comedian, the backlash and and defense of Steve has been intense. What's so bad about sitting on the couch, watching TV and eating ice cream every night, Miranda? At least you get to do it in a massive Manhattan apartment.

So, if you can't get enough of the tonally jarring, cringe-worthy, "comedy concert" of a reboot that is "And Just Like That," here are the funniest tweets we could find from people who have simply had enough. Who would've thought we'd all be defending Steve? This is what they've done to us!