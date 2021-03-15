18 of the funniest tweets about last night’s Grammys.

The 63rd Grammy Awards were last night, and of course 2021 looked a little different than previous years...

Matching masks to designer gowns, socially distanced tables, lots of unopened champagne, an epic performance of "WAP" complete with a giant bed and money-filled shoe, and a surprise visit from Beyoncé (who became the most awarded woman in Grammy history) were just some of the highlights. Taylor Swift took home "Album of the Year," Billie Eilish got "Record of the Year," and Trevor Noah hosted the event outdoors for maximum COVID safety.

If you missed the ceremony or just can't stop thinking about Taylor Swift's unplanned quarantine albums, here are the funniest tweets we could find about the mid-pandemic 2021 Grammy awards.

