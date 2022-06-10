Someecards Logo
18 of the funniest tweets from parents who need a day off.

Kimberly Dinaro
Jun 10, 2022 | 12:24 PM
Being a parent is a beautiful journey filled with first steps, profound lessons, and the occasional face full of regurgitated spaghetti...

So, if you could certainly use a break from your toddler who is currently screaming because the vanilla ice cream is too "vanilla," here are the funniest tweets we could find from parents who are in desperate need of a vacation.

1.

2.

