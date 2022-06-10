18 of the funniest tweets from parents who need a day off.

Being a parent is a beautiful journey filled with first steps, profound lessons, and the occasional face full of regurgitated spaghetti...
So, if you could certainly use a break from your toddler who is currently screaming because the vanilla ice cream is too "vanilla," here are the funniest tweets we could find from parents who are in desperate need of a vacation.
1.
Kindergartners almost have the best gossip, like my son told me that one of his friends brought EIGHT Oreos for a snack at school but he couldn't remember the kid's name