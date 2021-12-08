18 funny tweets about the drama of office holiday parties.

An office holiday party can be a wild, illuminating and whirlwind of an evening as you watch your quiet coworker transform into the queen of karaoke after four eggnogs and two Santa-shaped Jell-O shots.

Mixing merriment, fun, buckets of seasonal booze, and a table of store-bought cookies that are 90% frosting can be a recipe for some loose lips and peak gossip. Regretting your actions in front of your boss after the yearly holiday party can be panic-inducing the morning after, until you remember that your boss was the leader of the post-party bar crawl. How did you wake up next to three of your coworkers in elf costumes and why is there glitter in your hair?

While the potential to embarrass yourself in front of the same people you greet every morning at an ungodly hour to send "as per my last email" emails back and forth and lead Zoom meetings can be a lot, some workplaces opt for a virtual celebration. Staring at your coworkers in their individual little boxes with virtual backgrounds of stock photos of ski lodges as you discuss next year's goals for the company? Most people would choose the midday peppermint vodka shots with their team in the break room.