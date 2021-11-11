18 funny tweets from people who want to quit their jobs.

Sometimes, the "hustle" isn't exactly the glamorous jet-setting life of popping champagne in the corner office that Instagram promised it would be...

Working yourself to a dusty pile of bones to achieve your career goals isn't for everyone, and there is much more to life than constantly competing for the next rung of your industry's ladder. Taking pride in your work and building a successful career is admirable, but even the most driven people out there have days when they just want to hide in a pile of blankets and watch trash movies until the end of time.

Feeling stuck, unappreciated, overworked or underpaid while working alongside coworkers who are equally as jaded can turn your 9-5 hustle into a sleepy slog toward a murky dead end. Sometimes all it takes is one customer to snap at you about their delayed side of Ranch dressing or their order they just placed not arriving before the meltdown you've been bottling up erupts into a dramatic walk-out with no notice. So, if you're fantasizing about bailing on your full-time gig in a dramatic exit for the books, here are the best tweets we could find from people who are done with their grind.