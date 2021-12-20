18 funny tweets that perfectly sum up 2021.

Returning to the office only to work from home again, wearing a mask while walking into a restaurant but taking it off at the table of 15 people, refusing to attend one more Zoom happy hour, trying to have a post-vaccine "Hot Girl Summer," the burnout of the fall--2021 was a wild ride.

After the raging hellscape of 2020, we all certainly had high hopes for 2021. Still, 2021 felt less like its own year and more like an extended, slightly less restricted version of 2020 where everyone just worked nonstop and never quite mastered the wallet dance of showing your license and vaccine proof at the same time.

The time between June-November was a light-speed sprint and then December decided to fly by despite not a single person having fun. So, if you could use a laugh to distract you from this rollercoaster of a year, here are the funniest tweets we could find that hilariously sum up all that was 2021.

