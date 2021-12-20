19 funny tweets to give you a laugh today.

Put down that article that's sending you into an existential spiral over the state of humanity and let the meme scribes cheer you up...

If life is starting to feel like a chaotic juggling competition of non-stop emails, events, and cursing your alarm every morning, you deserve a laugh. The internet can be a rabbit hole of influencers, misinformation, trolls in the comments and ads that eerily know everything you currently need and have talked about in the last three weeks, but at least we still have jokes.

Sure, social media might be an extreme sport in avoiding seeing what your ex is up to or resisting the temptation to fire-emoji react to everyone you've ever met's Instagram stories, but there are still some people who haven't had their sense of humor pulverized into a Karen-side-of-Ranch-1-Star-Yelp-Review.

So, if you could certainly use a laugh today to get you through the chaos of your daily grind, pour yourself a glass of something that isn't a gallon of iced coffee strong enough to fuel a plane and enjoy the funniest tweets we could find from the wonderful wits of Twitter.