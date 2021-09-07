18 funny tweets to give you a laugh today.

If life is starting to feel like a runaway train of chores, events, work stress, and eating meals mid-commute, you deserve to take a moment to indulge in the magic of memes.

It's hard to tackle time management when it never feels like there are enough minutes in the day to work, exercise, eat healthy, socialize, deal with that perpetual mountain of dishes, sleep, dust, and stare into the void while watching four hours of a mindless reality dating show about thirty influencers trapped on a crab-filled island resort. Between remembering to grocery shop before the fridge is an empty cave of one bottle of wine and avoiding FOMO, staving off burnout can be difficult when it seems impossible to say no to every family birthday party, destination wedding, or work event.

While zombie-scrolling through your phone at 3 AM can be an abyss of exes and Instagram models, luckily there are still some people left on the internet who haven't yet lost their sense of humor. So, if you could certainly use a laugh today to get you through the chaos of your daily grind, here are the funniest tweets we could find from the wonderful wits of Twitter. Enjoy!