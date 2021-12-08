18 funny tweets about what people actually want for Christmas.

Exchanging gifts during the holidays is a beautiful way to show the people you love that you're thinking about them, but sometimes the holiday hustle can become an expensive, stressful slog...

Gag gifts, another outfit that doesn't quite fit, a very obviously re-gifted item--sometimes those of us with the best intentions can still gloriously miss the mark. While it seems impersonal to give everyone cash or gift cards, getting your loved ones what they actually want and could use is a specialized skill. Before you hit "add to cart" on that hilarious novelty wine glass your post-grad cousin will probably shatter before it arrives in the apartment she shares with six people, consider booking her a dental cleaning. Or, even better, an unlimited supply of paper towel.

So, if you're wondering when exactly your holiday list switched from the latest toy to just "socks," here are the funniest tweets we could find from people who are embracing the fact that they just want a new vacuum for Christmas. Hold the yearly reindeer sweater, Aunt Patricia, we just want our student loans paid.