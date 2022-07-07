19 hiring managers share red flags they missed in the interview that cost them later.

The job interview process can be a grueling exercise in small talk, exaggerating your skills, lying about how fast of a learner you are and choking down nerves...

It's easy to forget when you're the one in the hot seat, though, that being the interviewer isn't exactly an easy gig either. So, when a Reddit user asked, "Hiring managers, what red flag did you miss or ignore during an interview that ended up costing you later?" bosses everywhere were ready to share the obvious signs and signals they missed during the hiring process that could've helped them dodge a workplace mistake.

1.

If someone tells you they are a "free spirit" during the interview you're going to have some problems - calgarykid

2.