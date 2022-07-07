Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
19 hiring managers share red flags they missed in the interview that cost them later.

19 hiring managers share red flags they missed in the interview that cost them later.

Kimberly Dinaro
Jul 7, 2022 | 2:08 AM
ADVERTISING

The job interview process can be a grueling exercise in small talk, exaggerating your skills, lying about how fast of a learner you are and choking down nerves...

It's easy to forget when you're the one in the hot seat, though, that being the interviewer isn't exactly an easy gig either. So, when a Reddit user asked, "Hiring managers, what red flag did you miss or ignore during an interview that ended up costing you later?" bosses everywhere were ready to share the obvious signs and signals they missed during the hiring process that could've helped them dodge a workplace mistake.

1.

If someone tells you they are a "free spirit" during the interview you're going to have some problems - calgarykid

2.

One applicant had this weird, sort of arrogant body language during the interview. But, because they looked great on paper and otherwise interviewed okay, I wrote it off as anxiety or something. Joke's on me, because that person ended up being the whiniest, snottiest, most vile individual. Thank God they found another job before I had to let them go. - duffs007

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content