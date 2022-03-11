18 married people share what happened at their wedding that caused family drama.

Planning a wedding can often be a nightmare of endless bills, vendors, color choices, venue decisions and trying to explain to your cousin's plus one that she can't bring her four toddlers to the boat ceremony...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What did you choose to do at your wedding that upset family members?" married people were ready to share the decisions they made on their big day that caused drama across the family group chats.

1.

I didn’t have my wedding yet but a lot of my family members were angry I choose to have a small number of people and i refused to invite many people from my family. But the ones that were and weren’t invited.

Personally for both me and my SO we don’t really care if they come or not and we would actually prefer it if they didn't if they’re going to start drama. - StefanApostol90

2.