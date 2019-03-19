18 men who were left at the altar share their stories. Love is pain.

Love is pain, no matter what, but there are few love experiences that sound more painful than being left at the altar on your wedding day. After weeks, months, often years of planning, being ghosted by your partner in front of hundreds of your closest friends and family members is a veritable nightmare. And yet, people somehow live to tell the story.

In a recent Reddit thread, men left at the altar shared their stories, and they truly all deserve hugs.

1. dannylopuz helped his friend cope with memes and booze.

"My friend was left at the altar by this woman because her mom opposed the marriage (the dude doesn't make a lot of money) and she ended up letting him know the night before, leaving him to cancel everything and letting everyone know."