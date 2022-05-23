18 moms share hilarious things their kids said that almost made them break 'mom mode.'

Kids can effortlessly be the funniest people in the room regardless of whether or not they're trying to force all the adults to stifle their laughter at a funeral...

So, when a Reddit user asked mothers of the internet, "what’s the funniest thing your child has said, but you couldn’t laugh because you had to be in 'mom mode?'" parents everywhere were ready to share the hilarious things their kids said that almost made them abandon their "parent" role.

1.

Told my daughter she couldn’t have ice cream for breakfast and her response was, “I’m a queen and I make the rules; not you!” Crossed her arms and huffed. I wanted to laugh so badly but that attitude needed correcting.- brittanyh1012

2.