18 moms share hilarious things their kids said that almost made them break 'mom mode.'

So, when a Reddit user asked mothers of the internet, "what’s the funniest thing your child has said, but you couldn’t laugh because you had to be in 'mom mode?'" parents everywhere were ready to share the hilarious things their kids said that almost made them abandon their "parent" role.
Told my daughter she couldn’t have ice cream for breakfast and her response was, “I’m a queen and I make the rules; not you!” Crossed her arms and huffed. I wanted to laugh so badly but that attitude needed correcting.- brittanyh1012
My son was 3 at nursery. As I was fetching him, he innocently asked the attractive 20-year-old nursery worker "Do you have any toys you play with at home?" I almost lost it. To her credit she kept a very straight face. - gasdocscott