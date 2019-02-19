18 multilingual people share the times they caught people talking sh*t. Como se dice ‘busted’?

In the right situations, speaking multiple languages can transform you into a spy of sorts. Since people make assumptions about what languages others speak based on their skin color or location, it's easy to play ignorant and get intel on seemingly private conversations. This skill naturally makes for some interesting stories.

In a recent Reddit thread, multilingual people shared the times they've overheard conversations, and the results range from heartwarming to downright depressing.

1. eureka123's great aunt told a butcher off.