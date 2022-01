Traveling to another country can be an illuminating way to gain perspective and knowledge of other cultures, but sometimes stumbling upon massive differences in the way people live can be a clumsy journey.

While Americans sometimes get a rough reputation for being the loudest table at the restaurant, non-Americans visiting the states can often have a confusing adjustment period. Why is there sugar in everything? Why is this soda the size of a small dog? If the price on the menu says $12, why does this burger actually cost $20?