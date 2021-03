The tea has been spilled.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave their two-hour bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey on CBS Sunday night, and they did not hold back. You can read the eight biggest bombshells from the talk here.

Of course, with a TV event this massive, there's also a steady flurry of Twitter reactions. Here are 18 of the funniest and most on-point one.

Lots of people are newly minted royal experts.

Meghan and Harry's story struck a chord.

Many are feeling disappointed in the UK as a whole.