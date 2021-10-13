18 of the funniest ‘red flags’ memes.

Making hilariously reckless or objectively bad decisions is unfortunately part of being alive sometimes, but one silver lining is that you can occasionally turn your mistakes into a viral Twitter sensation. Ignoring red flags in a romantic relationship, a toxic work environment, a job interview, or a holiday at your in-laws is certainly not recommended, but most of us are familiar with the cringe-inducing shudder that can come with hindsight. Turns out, it's probably not going to be your dream job when the person training you walks out mid-shift with a prepared speech.
So, if you could use some catharsis when it comes to blissfully ignoring blaring red flags that pop up along your path back to your ex's apartment at 3 AM, here are the funniest tweets we could find from the red flag trend. Warning: you might see yourself in some of these jokes...