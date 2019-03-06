18 of the funniest texts from old people. That's definitely an opossum, Grandma.

Kimberly Dinaro
Mar 06, 2019@6:43 PM
Is there anything better than old people navigating modern technology?

From writing "menu" in the comments of chain restaurant Facebook pages to texting their grandchildren confusing thoughts or voice-texting failures, it's hard for older people to forge through the fast-paced world of the internet. When they were young, they had landlines that were attached to walls. Now we can take our phones everywhere, video-chat friends in other countries and order cabs from our pockets. Most millennials hate talking on the phone and I'm not convinced that Gen Z even knows how to address an envelope.

Luckily, grandparents and older people have younger generations to explain texting and email to them in exchange for all of us getting a good laugh at their confusion. To help brighten your day, we've compiled this list of the funniest texts from old people. Relish in your youth, soon we'll all be just as confused by self-driving flying cars and planes flown by robots.

1. She's got jokes.

View this post on Instagram

#textsfromgrandma #grandmajokes

A post shared by Jne (@jnebringstehlolz) on

2. Sometimes an eager approach is the right one.

View this post on Instagram

#textsfromgrandma

A post shared by Meg Cornoyer (@200percentmeg) on

3. Fashion sense is important.

View this post on Instagram

#textsfromgrandma

A post shared by Jemima Rose (@jemimarose) on

4. Grandma, why are you yelling?

View this post on Instagram

#textsfromgrandma

A post shared by Christabel Frye (@christabel_frye) on

5. Hip as hell.

View this post on Instagram

#textsfromgrandma

A post shared by tonimartinez (@tonimartinez) on

6. What is happening?

View this post on Instagram

#TextsFromGrandpa 😭😂

A post shared by Tristan Tyson (@tristantyson54) on

7. Never too old.

View this post on Instagram

#textsfromgrandma

A post shared by Jemima Rose (@jemimarose) on

8. Dying to know the story here.

View this post on Instagram

#textsfromgrandma

A post shared by Jenna Lopez (@jennalopez) on

9. This grandma, recognizing defeat.

View this post on Instagram

This👍

A post shared by Sarah Jill (@sarahjill316) on

10. When she's honest.

11. This is an A+ response.

12. When they don't take an sh*t.

13. Emails are hard.

14. This is art.

15. This needs to be in a museum.

16. When you get owned in the fashion department.

17. Sad!

18. Sometimes you just need confirmation.

