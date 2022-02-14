Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
18 of the funniest tweets about being single on Valentine's Day.

18 of the funniest tweets about being single on Valentine's Day.

Kimberly Dinaro
Feb 14, 2022 | 3:51 PM
ADVERTISING

Valentine's day can be a nightmare of overpriced flowers, trying to snag a restaurant reservation or wondering how you've yet again ended up single on this cursed celebration of love...

So, if you're single on Valentine's Day, fear not...here are the funniest tweets we could find from people who are happily rejecting the pink and red, heart-shaped holiday of commercial romance.

1.

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content