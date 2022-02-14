18 of the funniest tweets about being single on Valentine's Day.

Valentine's day can be a nightmare of overpriced flowers, trying to snag a restaurant reservation or wondering how you've yet again ended up single on this cursed celebration of love...It's almost Valentine's Day and I don't have anyone to break up with.— Just Bill (@WilliamAder) February 13, 2022 So, if you're single on Valentine's Day, fear not...here are the funniest tweets we could find from people who are happily rejecting the pink and red, heart-shaped holiday of commercial romance.1.“Valentine’s day gonna be a movie” Yea bro, Home Alone— nopeify (@nopeifyaltalt) February 11, 2022 2.just knocked down all the valentine’s day shit in the store— juju 💰 (@ihyjuju) February 7, 2022 3.dont b sad u r gonna b alone for Valentine's dayur alone every other day too— daijobu'nt (@DAIISHORI) February 13, 2022 4.Valentine's day alentines day lentines day entines day ntines day tines day hes day nes day es day s day day ay ayyyyy let's get drunk— Thendo Muloiwa (@MuloiwaThendo) February 14, 2022 5.going Valentine’s Day caroling (walking down the street screaming)— trash jones (@jzux) February 14, 2022 6.my biggest fear is accidentally wearing red on valentine’s day— pixie (@avocadoes_suck) February 12, 2022 7.do i need a boyfriend or basically i just need someone to buy me flowers during valentines day 🤔🤔— adr (@adrianafaedzal) February 13, 2022 8.happy valentines day!! here's a flower for those who didn't receive any today!! pic.twitter.com/Xb62n7pjvd— karthik (@nafridyas) February 14, 2022 9.Don’t be sad just cause you’re single on Valentine’s Day. Be sad every day.— Dill Pickles (@dillp671) February 14, 2022 10.I don’t wanna see no sad shit on Valentine’s Day. You knew that man had a wife😂— Pineapple 🍍 (@Violin_Tay) February 13, 2022 If you're wallowing while scrolling through Instagram stories of boxes of chocolate, roses on beds, or elaborate dinners on string-lit balconies, remember that social media is just the highlight reel.Did that before photo of the champagne at the restaurant feature the after photo of the fight that went down on the way home? Being single Valentine's Day can be a fun, relaxing way to practice some self-care and save money on a prix fixe menu.If you appreciate the sentiment of the season, there are plenty of ways to celebrate love even when you don't have a significant other. Screaming into the void, buying yourself chocolates, hanging out with friends or gently roasting happy couples with your friends are all classic activities.11.Valentine’s Day idea: Go bar hopping and fake a proposal in each place so people buy us drinks all night and we get drunk for free lol— Pedro Daniel (@vpedrodaniel) February 9, 2022 12.Valentine’s Day single is lit you can get drunk & love yourself— Jyothee 🖌 (@jyxdi) February 14, 2022 13.After nearly 2 years of being single, im finally having a breathtaking valentines day.Not because i have a hot date, but im positive covid today and im breathless all the time 😂😂😂— 🍌 (@arlinabanana) February 14, 2022 14.Single people on Valentine's Day be like: pic.twitter.com/ESNP005jlj— Mrigank (@mrigankxswift) February 13, 2022 15.Valentines day is single people's January 6th.— Liam Bright (@lastpositivist) February 13, 2022 16.Valentine's day & a monday pic.twitter.com/JJ3Bp60N2s— Trash Chimp (@chikooritaa) February 14, 2022 17.Asking you very single friend what they’re doing for Valentine’s Day Is malicious— QUAB 🇬🇭 (@kwab122) February 12, 2022 18.If being single on Valentine’s Day makes you feel bad, just remember that someone is married to Ted Cruz.— The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) February 11, 2022