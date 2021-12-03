18 of the funniest tweets about 'masculine urges.'

In case you've been magically avoiding internet trends at all costs (and in that case, I'm jealous) you're probably familiar with the "feminine and masculine urge" meme that has been making the rounds...

While it does sound slightly NSFW, the meme pokes fun at why and how gender, femininity, and masculinity are confusing (and often hilariously clumsy) social constructs. Regardless of how we identify, it turns out we're all collectively crazy. "The feminine urge" to add exclamation points to every email or "lol" to a very depressing text update about our personal lives? "The masculine urge" to break apart every electronic device just to see how it works?

Making fun of gender roles and the expectations and demands society puts on being feminine or masculine can be a fun way to get through another Thanksgiving with your grandma shouting at all the women to get up and do the dishes while the men scream at the football game.

Drink the pink fruity tropical beach cocktail with an umbrella garnish regardless of how girly it is! Fire off an email to your boss without a single apology for something that isn't even remotely your fault! Ultimately, we all have both a masculine and feminine side and that's what makes us all balanced, interesting, and charmingly people.