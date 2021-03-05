18 parents share the hilariously clueless things child-free people have said to them.

There's definitely a learning curve when it comes to parenting, and most people find that their second or third child is significantly easier than the first one...

While new parents are struggling to figure out everything on their own, the opinions and observations from their child-free friends and family are not always welcomed. "You just had a baby but you can't just sneak out fo the house to meet us for drinks for a few hours? The baby is asleep!" "Why can't you find a babysitter with a two hour notice?" "Can a 1 week old talk yet?"

If you've never spent a significant time around young children and don't have kids yourself, nobody expects you to know everything about babies, but the lack of basic knowledge can be startling. No, newborn babies can't eat solid food yet, hold themselves up, or walk. Yes, new parents are incredibly exhausted and probably won't make it to your birthday party at the bowling alley.