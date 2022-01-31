18 parents reveal the most embarrassing thing their child did in public.

Wrangling a curious toddler on a mission through a public place can be an extreme sport and challenging test of patience...

While most of the time parents can predict when their child is about to say something outrageous or knock over a tower of perfectly folded shirts, some disasters just can't be stopped. Children have to navigate a world built for adults with clumsy control over their growing bodies and a notoriously shameless lack of a filter when it comes to their observations.

Of course, most people understand that kids are just kids and don't take it to heart when the 5-year-old sitting next to them on the plane asks why they look like "Ursula the sea witch," but the sting for parents can be a nightmare. Not everything can be turned into a "teaching moment," sometimes you just have to apologize sincerely to the waitress who now has ketchup all over her uniform.