18 parents share the most embarrassing thing their child ever said in public.

Kids love to voice whatever comes to their mind, without giving a second thought to how it might make their mom look to the strangers in the produce section of this grocery store...

So, when a Reddit user asked parents of the internet, "what is the most embarrassing thing your child has said while out in public?" they were ready to share stories of the funniest cringe-inducing, red-faced moment their kid gave them.

1.

My son is 3. We were in line at the pharmacy at the drugstore and they have some toys set up there. I saw some Jake and the Neverland Pirates toys there, and I asked my son, "where's the pirate?"

He looked around and pointed to a guy sitting by the counter wearing an eyepatch and said "there he is!!" - aliceayers69

2.