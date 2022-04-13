18 parents share the most embarrassing thing their child ever said in public.

So, when a Reddit user asked parents of the internet, "what is the most embarrassing thing your child has said while out in public?" they were ready to share stories of the funniest cringe-inducing, red-faced moment their kid gave them.
My son is 3. We were in line at the pharmacy at the drugstore and they have some toys set up there. I saw some Jake and the Neverland Pirates toys there, and I asked my son, "where's the pirate?"
He looked around and pointed to a guy sitting by the counter wearing an eyepatch and said "there he is!!" - aliceayers69
I was strolling through a grocery store with my 2 year old daughter one day. We pass by a group of 4 young men ages late teens to early twenties. My daughter points at one them and yells out loudly, "is he my daddy?" I was mortified.