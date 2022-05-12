18 parents share something their kid admitted to them that they wish they could forget.

Sharing stories about your childhood once you're all grown up can be a fun way to finally admit to your parents that you were the one who skipped school, stole the car, and drove all your friends to the mall in middle school...

So, when a Reddit user asked parents of the internet, "what's something your kid has admitted to you, that you wish they never would have told you?" people with children were ready to share the awkward, hilarious, or scarring secrets they would've preferred not to know.

1.

My eldest son is 3 and a 1/2, and every night before bed I ask hi if he wants to cuddle with daddy. He always says "No, I want to cuddle with mummy." I know he's 3 and it doesn't really matter but I have to admit, it bums me out a little bit every time. Damn toddlers and their honesty. - [deleted]

2.

I told my mom about when I lost my virginity with Finding Nemo playing in the background. Probably ruined the movie for her. - [deleted]

3.