18 parents share something their kid admitted to them that they wish they could forget.

So, when a Reddit user asked parents of the internet, "what's something your kid has admitted to you, that you wish they never would have told you?" people with children were ready to share the awkward, hilarious, or scarring secrets they would've preferred not to know.
My eldest son is 3 and a 1/2, and every night before bed I ask hi if he wants to cuddle with daddy. He always says "No, I want to cuddle with mummy." I know he's 3 and it doesn't really matter but I have to admit, it bums me out a little bit every time. Damn toddlers and their honesty. - [deleted]
I told my mom about when I lost my virginity with Finding Nemo playing in the background. Probably ruined the movie for her. - [deleted]
My son recently showed me his eleven year old version of an "erotic comic" he drew "as a joke." I just told him to keep it out of sight of his younger brothers. - [deleted]