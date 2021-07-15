18 people over 40 share things they wish they had known earlier about aging.

Getting older can be a runaway train of back pain, waking up with weird aches, hangovers from the depths of sugary cocktail hell and wondering how time can simultaneously speed and crawl.

While age doesn't always necessarily bring wisdom, listening to your "elders" when they tell you not to make the same mistakes they made, to always drink water if you're chugging tequila or to bring sunscreen to the beach can be incredibly beneficial. Giving younger people advice can be a helpful way to unpack the past and bring more meaning to all those lessons you had to learn the hard way. Even if you can't convince your niece to waste her time falling in love with that guy who won't text her back, it's always worth a shot.

So, when a recent Reddit user asked people over 40-years-old, "what do you wish you had known about aging?" people were ready to share their wisdom on the subject of getting older.

1.