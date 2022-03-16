18 people who have been in a wedding reveal a bride or groom's most unhinged demand.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Bridesmaids/groomsmen, what's the most ridiculous request you had to endure for the couple's big day?" people who have been in a wedding party from hell were ready to share the most ridiculous demands they heard before their friends said "I do."

I was supposed to be a bridesmaid in a wedding of a male friend. I had tried to befriend the bride because the groom was a childhood friend. All of the planning leading up to the big day was a total sh*t show, and she used our wedding chat to constantly discuss all of her problems with the groom (ring was too small, they never talked about finances before getting engaged and now she's not sure he makes enough, can you get a prenup for children you don't have yet?