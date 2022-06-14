18 people share the best way they ever saw someone quit a job.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the best job quitting story you can tell?" people were ready to share the best tale they know of someone who rage-quit mid-shift and never looked back. Who needs a two week notice when you can just cartwheel out the door after telling the whole team how you really feel?
I had to lay off my entire staff (and myself) with 8 hours notice. I was the contract project manager on a government project (office type work). At our periodic review on a Thursday, the government announced they would not be renewing our contract and our last day was Friday (the next day).
I brought everyone into the conference room first thing the next day, let everyone know that we were all out of a job and that today was everyone's last day. I had everyone email me their resumes, and we went over everyone's on the conference room projector and updated them over the course of the day.