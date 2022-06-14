18 people share the best way they ever saw someone quit a job.

We've all fantasized about bailing on our jobs during a particularly nightmarish day on the clock, moving to a shack in the middle of nowhere and living on the land...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the best job quitting story you can tell?" people were ready to share the best tale they know of someone who rage-quit mid-shift and never looked back. Who needs a two week notice when you can just cartwheel out the door after telling the whole team how you really feel?

1.

I had to lay off my entire staff (and myself) with 8 hours notice. I was the contract project manager on a government project (office type work). At our periodic review on a Thursday, the government announced they would not be renewing our contract and our last day was Friday (the next day).