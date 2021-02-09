18 people who are colorblind share the problems it has caused them.

If you have perfect 20/20 vision and have never squinted at a board in class or felt the wonder and confusion of finally seeing what individual bricks or leaves on trees look like, it's easy to take your eyesight for granted...

If you've never struggled to read a list of numbers and letters at the eye doctor, lost a contact lens seemingly behind your eye, or had a vacation ruined because you forgot your glasses, then consider yourself very lucky. There are many different vision-related challenges people face, with near-sightedness being one of the most common, but colorblindness can cause a series of surprising problems as well. Not being able to tell if your clothes match or what the difference between green and blue is can be frustrating for people who fail the "what number is inside the dots?" test.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Colorblind people, what is one of the most unexpected problems related to color you face often?" people were ready to share the surprising struggles their colorblindness has caused.

1.