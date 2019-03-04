18 people share the darkest scandals from their small towns. Lock your doors.

If you've ever watched Twin Peaks (or really any handful of popular television shows), you know that every small town has its dark, juicy gossip. The same energy that makes small towns feel familiar and safe can form a breeding ground for massive drama. After all, if everyone is connected to each other, it's a lot harder to keep a secret.
In a recent Reddit thread commenters shared the darkest and juiciest gossip from their hometowns, and most of these anecdotes should be made into scripts ASAP.
1. L_duo2's school had rules for specific reasons.
"Students were not supposed to leave campus for lunch. Some students were allowed to leave campus. They might be gone for some time.
It turned out they were going with one of the secretaries to the nearby National Guard armory, and were drinking and fucking some of the guardsman. These were 15-17 year old girls.
We did end up on Bill O'Riley for a very brief segment."
2. FizzleProductshizzle's town is adamant about pep rallies.
"At my school, pep rallies happened during the day about once a month. Attendance was absolutely mandatory. I had to get a written note to be excused to work on the set for the school play. Apparently pep rallies used to be optional, until one kid drove off campus during one of them and ended up dying in a crash."
"We had one death while I was there and it was a drunk driver who hit a car and killed a sophomore. There were 4 other people in the car but she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt so she suffered the worst injuries. Her brain wasn’t responding so her parents allowed for her to pass and have her organs donated. The whole school got together and did a big memorial for her.
While I was in high school, there was also a 3 student death at one of the other high schools in the district. Kid crashed his car with his friends inside."
3. Astyyria's town had a very, very bad week.
"5 students and a teacher committed suicide all within a week of each other. The youngest was 8 years old. All cases were unrelated and murders and suicides are very common in my town so our 5,000+ population keeps dropping."
4. MajorMustard's town had morbid major schadenfreude for inconvenienced tourists.
"Several dozen tourists parked their cars on the frozen lake when it wasnt adequately thick ice. Their cars went for an unexpected dip in the lake.
The whole town was talking about it but everyone was split between sympathy for the people and those who thought it was funny that the tourists hadn't thought their parking choice through or bothered to ask a local about the ice."
"It actually made the town a little tense for a while with half the people thinking It was shitty that some locals thought it was funny, which is fair, and the other group thinking it's okay to laugh at the city folk being a bit naive, which is kinda fair too."
5. You don't want to swim in the lake near N0tjolene's town.
"We have a man made lake, three dead bodies floated out of that bitch."
6. toujourspret knows all about true crime.
"I wasn't from there, but I was living in town when the Dee Dee Blancharde case happened: a woman with Munchausen's by proxy medically abused her daughter to convince the community that the daughter had terminal everything. The daughter played along until her internet boyfriend came and butchered the mom. Gypsy Rose is apparently adjusting very well in prison."
7. ConstableBlimeyChips has seen the dark side of the law.
"Some lawyer's wife went missing, there was a big search effort to find her including air force jets flying over the surrounding woods to find recently disturbed ground (indicating a possible burial). They couldn't find her for days until finally a neighbor went to the media to point out the lawyer had remodelled the sitting area in his garden recently including pouring himself a nice big concrete slab right outside his back door the day before he reported his wife missing. Sure enough, they dug up that area and found her body. What was really stupid is the neighbor told this information to the police as soon as he heard the wife was missing, then again two days later, and they did nothing with it until he went to the press."
8. Jeffe3's town also has issues with deadly toxic masculinity.
"We had something kinda like this in our town. We've only got a population of about 300 mostly made up of farmers so this was pretty bad for us. A mom dropped her 3 kids all younger than 15 off at hockey practice and then got a call from her ex husband that he was having mental trouble so she went over to see if he was okay and when she got there he shot her and then shot himself. It was discovered after the kids got done with practice and couldn't get in contact with either of their parents so the coach was taking them home . Both parents were lawyers."
9. awitcheskid lives near some monsters.
"An ex- friend of mine from high school beat his nonverbal autistic 5 year old son to death and hid the body. It will be a year next month and they still haven't found his body."
"He confessed during an interrogation. He recanted his statement later, but he still hasn't been to trial. The mother was there and she might have done it, but he was the one who confessed so he was charged with murder. She was charged with felony neglect and child endangerment."
10. chopsui101 has watched some messy local politics.
"The little town in Oregon I used to live in we had a state rep and state senator who were married and been in their office for 10-15 years (lifers) so it was rare anyone ran against them. Their last election they registered to run and then 15 minutes before the deadline they announced they were dropping out and their friends announced they were running.....effectively ensuring that no one else had a chance to get on the ballot. The reps "claimed" they had no idea....but that state passed the law named after them called the "Whitsett Law" that if a sitting official stepped down it extended the period others could enter to prevent this."
11. BaneOfBeagles' town was a breeding ground for predators.
"We had a substitute teacher who was well liked all over the district get arrested for soliciting sex from a couple 13 year old boys. He seemed like a nice guy, a little weird, but nice. He'd tell us about his nephew who committed suicide because of extreme depression, he'd always cry about it. It came out later that his nephew committed suicide because he raped him. It was really horrible."
12. mcal9909 lives in a town so small that basic theft is drama.
"My neighbor Kevin, his wheely bin was stolen over the weekend. Its been the talk of the village, police have been and taken statements. No further action taken."
13. CaffinatedNevadan's town has farmer drama.
"Some dude didn't pay his grazing fees for like 30 years and had a standoff with the BLM and the FBI."
14. idkm8y's town is home to a very unusual murder.
"A professor from our small community college was shot and killed by his son with a crossbow. Also some highschool wrestlers waterboarded another student, and all they got was a suspension from a wrestling match."
15. recklesschopchop's story is heartbreaking and also terrifying.
"A girl hid her entire pregnancy, all while having her boyfriend at the time try to literally beat her into a miscarriage. She eventually gave birth in her bathroom, hid the baby in her closet then went and had dinner with her mom like nothing happened. She ended up killing the baby, putting it in a duffel bag with a bunch of stones and throwing it in a quarry."
16. Irish_Interests's town is full of the love of Christ.
"It's not really a scandal or a secret but somebody keeps writing "Jesus Loves you" on the main street. I have no idea who it is and it's been going on for a year now."
17. Beneteau45f5's town was built on racism.
"My "town" was incorporated in 1952 in an effort to keep black people out of the neighborhoods and schools. They use zoning laws and property taxes to keep low income housing from ever developing. About 20 minutes away is a city with a lot of gang violence. It has 3x the national murder rate and isn't even a major metropolis."
"The chief of police of this little town was caught selling weapons and bullet proof vests to these gangs. For years. He was also protecting local meth labs. Worst part is, he escaped and no one seems to care.
Edit: Please stop asking me where this is."
18. shiftfive's town has a crimninal with a hot air balloon.
"One guy kidnaps people in hot air balloons. This guy held his kids hostage in a balloon while his wife wanted a divorce, he ran/runs a hot air balloon service."