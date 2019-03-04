18 people share the darkest scandals from their small towns. Lock your doors.

If you've ever watched Twin Peaks (or really any handful of popular television shows), you know that every small town has its dark, juicy gossip. The same energy that makes small towns feel familiar and safe can form a breeding ground for massive drama. After all, if everyone is connected to each other, it's a lot harder to keep a secret.

In a recent Reddit thread commenters shared the darkest and juiciest gossip from their hometowns, and most of these anecdotes should be made into scripts ASAP.

1. L_duo2's school had rules for specific reasons.

"Students were not supposed to leave campus for lunch. Some students were allowed to leave campus. They might be gone for some time. It turned out they were going with one of the secretaries to the nearby National Guard armory, and were drinking and fucking some of the guardsman. These were 15-17 year old girls. We did end up on Bill O'Riley for a very brief segment."

2. FizzleProductshizzle's town is adamant about pep rallies.